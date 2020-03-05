UrduPoint.com
Every Fourth Government School In Sindh Closed: Admits Saeed Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani Thursday admitted that 13 thousand - out of total 49 thousand government schools- were closed in Sindh while 37 thousand vacancies of teachers were lying vacant which would be filled in as per proper procedure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani Thursday admitted that 13 thousand - out of total 49 thousand government schools- were closed in Sindh while 37 thousand vacancies of teachers were lying vacant which would be filled in as per proper procedure. While talking to media after attending hearing of a petition related to education department here outside Sindh High Court circuit bench Hyderabad, he said in past thousands of schools were established without proper planning which led to closure of those schools.

Saeed Ghani said that 13 thousand pilgrims had returned from Iran via Taftan border due to which holiday in schools and colleges had been announced till March 13 to prevent this deadly virus to spread in the province.

The corona virus was a global threat and thousands of people had so far lost their lives in different countries, Saeed Ghani said and informed that as precautionary measure provincial government had adopted concrete steps to contain the threat.

While rejecting social media reports about corona virus cases, Saeed Ghani said there were only two positive cases of corona virus in Sindh and they were being treated properly.

He appealed the general public not to spread speculative information regarding corona virus as it could cause panic among people.

The government has adopted concrete steps to prevent spread of the deadly virus in the country, Ghani said and hoped that matter will be tackled efficiently.

