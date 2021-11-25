Every govt department bound to provide information to media, public: Azam Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Information Commissioner, Pakistan Information Commission Muhammad Azam Khan said every government department was bound to provide information to media and general public and if any department does not provide information then action can be taken against such department on request.

The law on protection of data and personal information will also be enacted but there is currently no law in this regard.

Access to information is the right of every citizen and in this regard, every citizen and journalist can take any kind of information from the public department.

He said this while addressing a seminar titled "Right to Information" in the Mass Communication Department of the University of Karachi.

Azam Khan urged upon the students of mass communication to exercise their right of access to information under Article 19-A of the Constitution against corruption particularly in public sector institutions.

He said the Right to Information Act 2017 aimed at to provide accurate information of public institutions to the people. Each citizen had the right to submit an application for access to information either online or on a plain paper from any public sector organization.

In case of any uneducated person, he may also obtain information from the Information Officer of the relevant department and under this Article the relevant organization shall be bound to provide details to within 10 days. If no response is given, the complaint may be subject to action within 60 days.

He said the government introduced the Act for ensuring accountability and transparency.

Muhammad Azam Khan urged the media students to write on social and economic issues after obtaining accurate information using credible sources.

Information Commissioners Fawad Malik and Zahid Abdullah also addressed the seminar.

Fawad Malik said the students of media department of Karachi University should be given an assignment in which they would get information from Federal as well as provincial institutes to file the news stories. He said by access to information the process of accountability will develop and the elimination of corruption will be possible.

Zahid Abdullah said the Act will save the society from many social evils and help development of the country.