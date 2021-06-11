UrduPoint.com
Every Household To Be Provided Rs 600,000 Interest Free Business Loans

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:41 PM

Every household to be provided Rs 600,000 interest free business loans

Every household will be provided Rs 600,000 interest free business loan, besides the facility of Sehat Card and free technical training for one member of every household, Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said while presenting the Federal Budget 2021-22

In his budget speech, the minister said each farming household will also be given Rs 2.5 lakh interest free loan and Rs 2 lakh interest free loans for purchasing tractor and machineries.

In his budget speech, the minister said each farming household will also be given Rs 2.5 lakh interest free loan and Rs 2 lakh interest free loans for purchasing tractor and machineries.

Low interest bearing housing loan up to Rs 2 million will be provided to the deserving people to enable them to construct their own houses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to change the course of history and interested to ensure trickledown effect for, 4-6 million low income households, from the next year.

