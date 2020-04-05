UrduPoint.com
Every Individual Needs To Play His Role In Combating COVID-19: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Every individual needs to play his role in combating COVID-19: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said that every individual needs to play his role in combating COVID-19 in the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said the government is trying utmost to provide relief to the people in current situation yet the main stakeholders including high officials and Ullema also have to play their role.

He said we should remember Allah Almighty, as COVID-19 is sort of natural disaster. The stockers and profiteers must fear Allah in current scenario.

Meanwhile the Federal government in collaboration with provincial governments is trying to ensure provision of sanitizers and masks on all stores and on affordable prices.

The safety of doctors and paramedical staff is responsibility of the state and we are determined to provide safety kits and other tools to all of them, he added.

Replaying to a question he said the revival of construction industry was the need of time. The skilled and unskilled labor will have job opportunities as many industries are related to the construction industry.

The government should also ease the construction finance through banking sector as certain reforms are mandatory in this regard, while revival of construction industry will be helpful in retrieving economy of the country.

The government will also ensure the implementation of guidelines against Corona-virus in this sector, minister added.

