Every Individual To Take Part In Tree Plantation Campaigns: Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said every individual must play his role to make tree plantation campaign a success.

While inaugurating tree plantation campaign at Tehsil Council Attock, he said trees reduce pollution and soil erosion in waterways.

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , PTI Leader Malik Khurram Ali Khan , Divisional Forest Officer Aamir Abbas and other officers were present on the occassion.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said a number of wildlife species depend ontrees, besides they also provide food, protection, and homes for many birds and animals.

Earlier Divisional Forest Officer Aamir Abbas informed the minister that 2.6 million saplings would be planted during the campaign .

He informed that 1.2 million sampling would be plantated by the forest department, adding, 65000 saplings in defence areas , 40,000 in government departments and 1.3 million in private sector.

