Every institution to pay respects for other mandate: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology , Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that every institution should pay respect to the mandate of other national institution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that chief executive held the right and power under constitution to appoint any person or extend the period of high officials.

It was the rule of democracy to balance the system, he said. "We respect judges and there are no two opinions in that matter," he added.

In reply to a question about extension of Army Chief, he said it was better for the country to end the debate on the issue of Chief of Army Staff.

To another question he said it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister to extend the period of the COAS.