UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Every Issue Should Be Discussed In Parliament: Ali M Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:05 AM

Every issue should be discussed in Parliament: Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said all the issues of the country should be discussed in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said all the issues of the country should be discussed in the parliament.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said although the 18th amendment gave a lot of benefits to the provinces, but it could be altered with the consultation of all the stakeholders.

The minister said provinces should be strengthened but not at the cost of federation.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had its own democratic values so we could not follow the European democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Democracy TV All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

56 minutes ago

Turkey's Toll of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 2,392 in ..

6 minutes ago

UN Urges Lebanese Security Forces to Protect Prote ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Refuses to Comment Whether Kim Jong Un Still ..

6 minutes ago

Poles should boycott 'risky' vote during pandemic: ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.