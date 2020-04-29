Every issue should be discussed in Parliament: Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said all the issues of the country should be discussed in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said all the issues of the country should be discussed in the parliament.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said although the 18th amendment gave a lot of benefits to the provinces, but it could be altered with the consultation of all the stakeholders.

The minister said provinces should be strengthened but not at the cost of federation.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had its own democratic values so we could not follow the European democracy.