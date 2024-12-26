Open Menu

Every Kashmiri Child Stand With Armed Forces, Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, has said that every child in Azad Kashmir stands with the Pakistan Armed Forces. He emphasized that missile technology and the nuclear program are crucial for our security

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024)

He added that wherever the armed forces are weak, not only the ideological but also the geographical borders are at risk. He pointed out that without missile technology and the nuclear program, the situation would be similar to Libya, Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza. He expressed these views during a discussion in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on a resolution presented by former Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, the Leader of the House, mentioned that the facts surrounding the Batal incident had been distorted. He questioned who would protect the women and children in the region if the Pakistani armed forces withdrew, stating that if we talk about our beliefs, it must be done within the framework of logic and the constitution.

He emphasized that no controversial discussions should take place on national security matters. He further stated that no political leadership can deny the importance of missile technology and nuclear power.

