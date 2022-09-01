Every Kashmiri has become Syed Ali Gilani now : APHC Leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :APHC leaders Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui and Mir Shahid Saleem on Thursday said that the courageous leadership of Syed Ali Gilani would continue to guide the Kashmiri people through different and difficult phases of their freedom movement.

The veteran leader was also a qualitative writer, a great orator and an able administrator.

On his first martyrdom anniversary, we with great reverence and regards remember the great leader for his uncompromising and unflinching determination towards the sacred cause of freedom and renew our pledge to continue our just and legal struggle till its logical end, Bilal Ahmad added.

Mir Shahid Saleem said Syed Ali Gilani was subjected to a lot of pain, trials and tribulations for his political beliefs. He said this great leader made supreme sacrifices to safeguard the political and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements said that the slogan 'Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Ha' was coined by the Kashmir's visionary leader Syed Ali Gilani, who remained ardent supporter of Pakistan throughout his life.

Syed Ali Gilani, they added, was a staunch advocate of Kashmir's merger with Pakistan all his life. His devotion to free Kashmir from Indian yoke and make it part of Pakistan remained a dominating factor of his life till his last breath, they said.

"Today, every single Kashmiri has become Syed Ali Gilani and "Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Ha" is reverberating in every nook & corner of occupied Jammu and Kashmir."Meanwhile, seminars and rallies were held in Europe and other parts of the world where Kashmiri are present in large number to remember Syed Ali Gilani for his unparalleled sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.