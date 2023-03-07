Every Lesco circle to have customer services centre: Hafiz Nauman

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is going to set up customer services centres in all its circles for instant resolution of consumers' problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is going to set up customer services centres in all its circles for instant resolution of consumers' problems.

LESCO board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman disclosed this to the media after holding an open court of central circle here at Lesco Officers Club on Tuesday.

He added that immediate resolution of the problems of customers was the main objective of these open courts and" In this regard 'we are establishing state-of-the-art customer service centres in all circles of the company so that the best facilities can be provided to the customers under one roof." The BoD Chairman said, "By organizing such activities, we want to send a message to people that the doors of officers are open to them and solving all their electricity related problems is the first priority of Lesco.

" Hafiz Nauman said that measures were being taken to remove the shortage of material while the development and repair works across the region would be completed before Ramadan and there would be no power shutdown during Ramadan.

On this occasion, the BoD Chairman Hafiz Nauman and LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Haider listened to the consumers' issues and directed the officers concerned to immediately resolve their problems including change of faulty meters.

A large number of customers from different areas of the circle as well as Chief Engineer O&M (Distribution) Tahir Mayo, Customer Services Director Rai Asghar, consultant Public Relations Afshan Mudassar, Superintending Engineer Central Circle Muhammad Rasheed along with all the X-Ens. and SDOs of the circle attended the event.