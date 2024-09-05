Every martyred soldier is a hero: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that every soldier that laid his life for the country was a martyr and a hero of the nation.

He was addressing the Defense of Pakistan conference here at Alhamra Hall.

He said those living in Lahore should go to Minar-e-Pakistan on September 7 to attend the Khatam-e-Nabuwat conference.