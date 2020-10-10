UrduPoint.com
Every Move Against National Institutions To Be Foiled: Sh Rashid

Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that every move by opposition against the national institutions would be foiled.

Addressing a press conference at the PR headquarters, he said that armed forces played a key role in progress and security of the country at national and international fronts.

He termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement a conspiracy against the armed forces and said that the movement was being launched under an international conspiracy to destabilize the country.

The minister said that armed forces always stood behind the democracy and the government.

To a question, he said that holding rallies was the right of opposition but the law would be enforced in case of any mischievous activity.

He said that coronavirus pandemic and threats of terrorism could not be ruled out in the coming few months when the opposition was thinking about launching any movement.

He said that Fazalur Rehman would not be able to get anything from the movement, adding there was no place for Nawaz Sharif, Zardari and Fazalur Rehman in the national politics.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already responded the opposition that no NRO would be given.

Talking about the railways, the minister said that 16 more trains were being privatized and warned the private contractors that their contract would be canceled, if any contractor increased the fare more than 5 per centwhich was part of the agreement.

He said that all stopovers of all trains and full timetable was being restored from October 15.

