Every One Enjoys Equal Rights In Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of equal rights, religious freedom and the right to express opinions to all citizens of Pakistan including all religious minorities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of equal rights, religious freedom and the right to express opinions to all citizens of Pakistan including all religious minorities.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of religious leaders from different religions under the leadership of Sardar Iqbal Khilji at the Governor's House Quetta here.

Governor Balcohistan said that we were all residents of one country and one province due to our division, the nation as a whole suffers from internal weakness.

Therefore, it is important that we eliminate the contradiction in words and actions and become the governors of character along with speech, he noted.

He said that it was our national tradition that we share in each other's sorrows and joys.

It is a fact that our Primary identity is as human beings, and so are geographical, ethnic, linguistic and religious divisions, he said.

He said that instead of representing the majority or the minority, there was an urgent need to ensure the observance of the rights and powers of all citizens based on equality.

Governor Balochistan said that the need of the hour was to promote brotherhood, respect for differences of opinion, religious tolerance and harmony to make the country and province a cradle of peace and harmony.

