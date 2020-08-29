Every one must vow not to surrender before any tyrant of time : Asif Ali Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that following the principle of truth and righteousness of Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S every one should vow today not to surrender before any tyrant of the time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that following the principle of truth and righteousness of Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S every one should vow today not to surrender before any tyrant of the time.

In a message, he said Imam Hussain offered supreme sacrifices for the will of Allah Almighty thus keeping the flag of islam hoisting high.

The courage displayed by the Imam Hussain and his family was exemplary and a beacon of hope for humanity, he added.

Zardari said Today, everyone without the prejudice of cast, creed or religion, had the highest regard for Imam A.S and his family because of their pious characteristics and the determination with which they fought against tyranny.

"We condemn those who in the garb of religion, try to divide the nation," he added.