Every One Seems Helpless Before Land, Water Mafia In Karachi : Supreme Court

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:29 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing a case pertaining to murder of social worker Parveen Rehman, remarked that it seemed that every one was helpless before land and water mafia in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing a case pertaining to murder of social worker Parveen Rehman, remarked that it seemed that every one was helpless before land and water mafia in Karachi.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz remarked that the matter of Parveen Rehman was turning into a mystery. He asked what are the law enforcement agencies doing as six years have gone by already.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Babar Bakht Qureshi, who is heading the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the matter, about the findings of the case.

Qureshi said that there were no major developments and urged the court to give the JIT more time to investigate. He said that since the murder happened six years ago, the JIT could not obtain any data through geofencing.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked Qureshi that the JIT had been constituted because officials were not doing their job. He asked what are law enforcement agencies doing since 2013? Are these mafias out of their reach ? he asked.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that mafias have killed people who are involved in social work.

The court granted Qureshi two months to wrap up investigation anddirected him to submit an interim report in three weeks.

