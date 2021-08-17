UrduPoint.com

Every Pakistani Must Plant A Sapling To Make Country Green: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said every Pakistani should play his/her role in making the country green by planting at least one sapling.

He was addressing a ceremony, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions in connection with the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the country, here on Tuesday.

The minister said the plantation drive not only helps overcome environmental pollution but also brings prosperity in the country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had made the country stand tall among the comity of nations by planting a large number of trees all across the country.

Addressing the participants, Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that planting trees was Sadqa-e-Jaaria [voluntary charity], and the youth of the country should become part of such constructive campaigns.

At the end of the ceremony, a cake was also cut in connection with the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

More Stories From Pakistan

