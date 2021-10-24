UrduPoint.com

Every Pakistani Player Has Opportunity To Become New Superstar Today: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday all Pakistani players who would take the field today had the opportunity to become country's new superstar.

In a tweet, the minister said he was preparing to go to the stadium for watching top-tier contest between arch rivals Pakistan and India.

He said every citizen of Pakistan was excited about this match and with the grace of Allah Almighty victory will be of passion and spirit and Pakistan would emerge victorious.

More Stories From Pakistan

