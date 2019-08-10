Every Pakistani raising voice against Indian brutalities: Minister

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government represented real sentiments of the nation by highlighting the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government represented real sentiments of the nation by highlighting the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

She said that public service was top priority of the government, adding that all the ministers were discharging their duties effectively and efficiently to serve the masses.

She expressed these views while delivering a lecture to the senior registrars in Services Institute of Medical Sciences, here.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that every Pakistani was raising voice against Indian brutalities and atrocities in Kashmir.

The PTI government had recruited more than 14,000 doctors on merit in a short span of time, she said and added that the government believed in spending resources for development and welfare of people instead of establishing flyovers, buildings and other show-case projects.

Later, Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated surgical unit-III in Services Hospital and she also planted a sapling and attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, Chairman Iqbal Z Ahmed, MS Services Hospital Dr Saleem Cheema and a large number of doctors were also present.