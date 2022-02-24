Every Pakistani wants justice as dispensed in Noor Mukadam case: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cited Noor Muqadam case as an example of what the almost every citizen wanted in judicial system of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cited Noor Muqadam case as an example of what the almost every citizen wanted in judicial system of Pakistan.

Police and prosecution fulfilled their responsibility and the court handed down the verdict within four months, he tweeted.

"This is the justice what Pakistani people expect," he added.

The minister expressed hope that institutes associated with administration of justice would live up to the expectations of people and ensure rule of law in letter and spirit.