ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that every passing second on the curfew clock depicting the lock down in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last was a burden on the world's collective conscience.

In his message to the nation on the Kashmir Solidarity Day observed annually on February 5, the foreign minister urged the international community to do more to support the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in this time of trial and tribulation.

He viewed that the illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 by India had not only violated the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, international law as well as its own constitution rater it also tried to extinguish the very identity of the Kashmiri people and the concept of 'Kashmiriyat'.

"India hoped that by arbitrarily tampering with the demographic integrity of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, it could dampen the spirit of the Kashmiri people or at the very least, make them compromise on their legitimate right to self-determination. On both counts, India has abjectly failed," the foreign minister remarked.

He said the international community, the human rights organizations, international media and the civil society had all called India out on its tyranny.

Protests have been held in nearly all major cities in support of the Kashmiri people.

He said the United Nations and major world leaders had stood by the Kashmiris in condemning Indian actions and the United Nations Security Council has discussed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir three times during the past 6 months.

He said the international community must act in support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris and urged India to allow the UN Fact Finding Mission to IOJK to ascertain the reports of grave human rights violations there.

"India must allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) unhindered access to carry out its duties in IOJ&K. If India has nothing to hide, it must allow international media and civil society to visit and report on the human rights situation in IOJ&K," Qureshi stated.

The foreign minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's unstinted political, diplomatic and moral support for the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for human dignity and their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.