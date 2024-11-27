Open Menu

Every Person Aged 35, Above Must Undergo Test For Diabetes: Prof. Toor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Professor Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Professor of Medicine at King Edward Medical University and Mayo Hospital, stressed on Wednesday that every individual aged 35 and above should undergo mandatory blood screening for diabetes.

While delivering a lecture to medical students here, he said early diagnosis allows for timely treatment and prevention of complications.

Dr. Toor advised reducing the consumption of sugar, sweetened foods, and drinks to avoid diabetes and obesity. These conditions, he explained, are major contributors to high blood pressure, heart diseases, and blindness. He also highlighted the significance of a balanced diet, avoidance of fast food and cold drinks, and regular physical activity in maintaining good health.

Dr. Toor pointed out the growing burden of diseases in Pakistan, primarily due to the rapid rise in diabetes, which he termed as the "root cause" of many health issues.

However, he stressed that by adopting proper precautions, dietary discipline, and an active lifestyle, individuals can lead healthy lives even with diabetes.

He further urged medical professionals and nutritionists to collaborate and make joint efforts for the prevention of diabetes, while also raising public awareness about the condition. "People need to focus on their fitness, outdoor activities, and daily exercise to stay healthy," he said.

He emphasized the need to change cultural habits, especially regarding eating routines. "In our culture, we eat to celebrate happiness, and even during grief, food remains an essential part of gatherings. We need to shift our mindset to eating for survival, not living to eat," he remarked.

