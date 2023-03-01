UrduPoint.com

Every Person Should Respect Decision Of Judiciary: Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Every person should respect decision of judiciary: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court is a respectable institution and every person should respect the decision of the higher judiciary.

While talking to a private television channel, he said that the government and Opposition have reserved the right to express an opinion over the verdict of courts, he stated.

He further stated that there is a dire need to have a discussion over elections in Pakistan. Organizing elections separately in the current political and economic situation could be a difficult matter,he said.

To a question, he said all the political parties want to hold free and fair elections in the country. He, however, said that there are different opinions for organizing elections in two provinces. To another question, he said a heavy amount is needed to provide security for elections in Pakistan.

