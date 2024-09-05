Open Menu

Every Pilgrim Likely To Get Back Rs 100,000: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Every pilgrim likely to get back Rs 100,000: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Thursday informed the National Assembly that every pilgrim is likely to get back Rs 100,000 as recounting is going on in the ministry.

Replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the minister said Hajj’s expenditure for the current year was already Rs 100,000 less than last year. A relief of around Rs 35,000 was also given to every pilgrim in airfare during the current hajj, he added.

The minister clarified that instead of 1400 Moavineen-e-Hujjaj, only 600 Moavineen were selected through NTS test for the Hajj 2024.

He said the flow of Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Corridor has reduced due to the restrictions imposed by India. He said there was no impediment from Pakistan’s side. Infrastructure for receiving daily 5,000 Sikh pilgrims has already been in placed at Kartarpur Corridor, he added.

He said that the ministry made an elaborate arrangement ranging from transportation to security every year to facilitate the Sikh Yatrees on occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

APP/raz-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Hajj From NTS Jobs Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

29 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

6 hours ago
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

18 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

18 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

18 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

18 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

18 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan