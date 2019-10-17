Every political party has constitutional right of protest: Ali Muhammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that every political party has its constitutional right of protest but it should manifest motive behind Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) protest

Talking to a private news channel he said it was not appropriate time of doing such politics rather than to stand with Indian Occupied Kashmiri people who were suffering from critical phase.

Ali Muhammad said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was part of the every government from past thirty years and now he wanted to power sharing with the incumbent government by using religion card.

Ali Muhammad Khan, while pointing out the upcoming anti-government march, said Maulana himself and opposition parties are in confusion over the decision of sit-in in Islamabad.

He said the he was doing all this for his personal gains.