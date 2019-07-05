UrduPoint.com
Every possible measure being taken for removal of encroachments: Chairman DMC-East

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Moeed Anwar on Friday said that every possible measure was being taken for the removal of encroachments from the district in compliance with court orders

During his visit to the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-5, the Chairman said that DMC-East and Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) were playing important roles in making the district encroachments free, according to a statement.

Moeed Anwar was informed by the residents of the area about the issues being faced by them due to the encroachments including illegal parking. The chairman directed the officers concerned to ensure immediate resolution to the said issues.

He, on the occasion, also advised shopkeepers to vacate the footpaths from all kinds of encroachments so that the pedestrians could use footpaths easily.

He further said that he had received numerous complaints of traffic jams in the area due to encroachments on footpaths. He said that all-out efforts would be made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic besides evacuation from footpaths for the ease of pedestrians.

UC-21 Chairman Adnan Khan, Vice Chairman Tanzeel, Assistant Commissioner and Director Anti-Encroachments and other officers concerned accompanied the chairman.

