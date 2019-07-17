UrduPoint.com
Every Possible Step To Be Taken To Facilitate Masses: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:38 PM

Every possible step to be taken to facilitate masses: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that every possible step would be taken to facilitate the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that every possible step would be taken to facilitate the people.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting in his office, where he reviewed the performance of Primary & Secondary Health, Specialized Health & Medical education, board of Revenue, Punjab Land Record Authority, PDMA, Industries, and Agriculture departments.

He said the government did not believe in lip-service but the people would be facilitated through practical measures.

He said that billions of rupees were wasted on exhibitory projects during the last ten years and criminal negligence was shown by totally ignoring the fundamental needs of the people.

Former rulers did such things which were not needed to the people, he maintained.

However, the PTI government was giving particular attention to provide necessary facilities to the general public, he added.

The Chief Minister directed the departments to remain fully vigilant and alert in the wake of the possible threat of flood.

He directed to remove encroachments in riverine areas and added that all possible steps should be taken to combat the possible flood.

He said that the latest weather radar would be installed with an amount of Rs 737 million in Sialkot to monitor the weather situation.

He directed to work on an emergent basis to improve the organizational capacity of PDMA and added that the number of Arazi centres will be increased to facilitate the people at doorsteps.

He directed that construction of 115 new Arazi centres should be completed by December 31 adding that new centres would create more employment opportunities besides providing relief to the people.

The CM said that the healthcare system was being improved by revamping the health department on modern lines.

"The government is recruiting new doctors to fulfill their shortage in remote areas," he said.

He emphasized that the medicines' procurement system would be made foolproof and disclosed that only disposable razors could be used at barber-shops to avoid Hepatitis disease.

The Punjab Health Department should take necessary steps to ensure the use of disposable razors, he added.

He informed that emergencies of THQ hospitals would be upgraded and in the first phase, emergencies of 100 THQ hospitals would be upgraded by the government.

He regretted that very low resources were allocated for improving the sewerage system during the last ten years and added that the Punjab government was starting a new project worth Rs 14 billion to improve the sewerage system of Lahore.

He said that a project costing billions of rupees was being launched in the provincial metropolis to provide clean drinking water to the people. Similarly, comprehensive planning has been made to repair street lights and roads patchwork in Lahore, he added.

He also reviewed the ongoing public welfare schemes for the citizens of Lahore and directed to expedite the development work for providing early relief to the people.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SMBR, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Specialized Health & Medical Education, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Industries, Commissioner Lahore Division, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, DG PDMA, DG Punjab Land Record Authority and head of SMU attended the meeting.

