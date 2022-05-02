Every possible support from media vital for public service;Dr. Rubaba

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that more than 40 journalists in Balochistan have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while every possible support from the media is essential for public service

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that more than 40 journalists in Balochistan have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while every possible support from the media is essential for public service.

In this regard, it is important to formulate a policy on the long-term economic needs of the news media, so that the media industry could be taken out of economic problems and the economic exploitation of millions of media workers associated with this sector can be stopped, she said.

In a message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, said there are also millions of people who do not have access to freedom of information, which undermines the goals of public health, human rights, democracy and sustainable development.

Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, she added.

She said the world has seen in recent years the importance of factual information has increased in the wake of the global coronavirus epidemic saying that Journalism was more of a great mission than a sacred profession.

She said that the people of Balochistan must be responsible, conscious and literate in the relevant field saying that Balochistan government and media have good and ideal relations as compared to other provinces.

The provincial government strives for the welfare of media workers with the establishment, she said and added that the provincial government has met the long standing demand of Quetta journalists by issuing a land lease order for Media Town and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo has reiterated his firm commitment to ensure the welfare of journalists as much as possible.