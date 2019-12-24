Every religion teaches love, tolerance: DG Radio

Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar said on Tuesday that every religion teaches love, tolerance and harmony in society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar said on Tuesday that every religion teaches love , tolerance and harmony in society.

This, she said during an event held in connection with Christmas Day at Radio Pakistan. Members of the Christian community and staffers of Radio Pakistan attended the event.

She said intolerance in the world can be effectively addressed by spreading love and affection.

Criticizing intolerance under Modi government in India, the Director General said every citizen should have equal rights in a state and Muslim minorities in India should be provided with their fundamental rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Christian community representative Pastor Abid Paulus emphasized on promotion of love, affection and tolerance in the society.

He also prayed for the Kashmiri brethern who have been suffering from Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan in its marathon transmission is presenting special programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation.

The news and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan is conducting special discussion programmes and talk shows on the life and achievements of the Quaid.

Special promos and voice insertions of Quaid-i-Azam are being aired from the channel.

Achievements of the government in a host of fields are being highlighted by the Current Affairs Channel besides initiatives taken for youth and general public.

All stations of Radio Pakistan are broadcasting special programmes to mark the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam.