Every religion uplifts sanctity of human rights: Murtaza Javed

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday said that every religion uplifts the sanctity of human rights.

Addressing a ceremony regarding human rights, he said the main component of the last sermon of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was human rights which erased the difference between a master and a slave. Protection of the fundamental rights of the citizens is the prime responsibility of the government of which the incumbent government was fully aware.

The minister said our constitution guarantees the protection of the fundamental rights of the citizens and a Standing Committee on Human Rights had been established to monitor the protection of these rights.

Murtaza Abbasi said the silence of international human rights organizations on the ongoing human rights violations in Palestine and Occupied Kashmir is incomprehensible, atrocities and brutality on the people of Occupied Kashmir are a humiliation of humanity.

He said that the massacre of thousands of innocent children and rape of women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is very sad, and human rights organizations need to take immediate steps to end these violations.