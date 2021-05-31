UrduPoint.com
Every Sector Showing Positive Indicators: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Every sector showing positive indicators: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said due to the prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, every sector of the country showing positive indicators.

Talking to a private news channel, he said inflation was a big issue but the incumbent government making all-out efforts to tackle it as soon as possible.

He said the economy was improving, gap was bridging between exports and imports, foreign remittances were increasing, foreign reserves were enhancing,farmers were getting bumper crops,current account deficit had been converted in to surplus and the industries were flourishing due to effective and people friendly policies of the present government.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the government was not scared from opposition because it was busy to leveling allegations against each others in these days, adding that opposition should resolve their own problems first.

Replying to a question, he expressed hope that the upcoming budget would be passed without any hurdle.

He said Pakistan had great importance in the South Asia, adding that the enemies wanted to create unrest and instability in the country but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

