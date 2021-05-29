UrduPoint.com
Every Sector Showing Positive Indicators In Country: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:32 AM

Every sector showing positive indicators in country: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that every sector of the government was showing positive indicators including industries, foreign reserves, foreign remittances and exports etc due to prudent policies of the PTI-led government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that every sector of the government was showing positive indicators including industries, foreign reserves, foreign remittances and exports etc due to prudent policies of the PTI-led government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI leadership was making sincere efforts to make development in the country.

The minister linked the bright future of the country with an honest and courageous leadership like Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were two sides of the same coin, as there was no difference in their thoughts.

Shibli Faraz said the whole Sharif family was indulged in corruption, adding that those who were criticising the PTI government, had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their governments' tenure.

He said the success of PTI government in different fields especially the growth in the economic sector was not acceptable by the opposition parties.

