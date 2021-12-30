UrduPoint.com

Every State Institution Involved In Real Estate Business: Islamabad High Court CJ

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 07:27 PM

Every state institution involved in real estate business: Islamabad High Court CJ

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 26, in a case pertaining to implementation on police order 2002

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 26, in a case pertaining to implementation on police order 2002.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that every state institution had been involved in real estate business.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) was running a big housing society, he said adding even the senior officers of interior ministry were involved in this business.

The court observed that a prisoner had sent a letter from Bhakar Jail and said the whole state machinery was allegedly involved in this business.

The court said the real culprit were not arrested, adding this city had become elite's captured.

The court further said the police department was also developing a housing society and on the other hand citizens were facing problems.

Justice Minallah asked that who would address the issues of citizens, adding the land grabbing could not be done without the help of the station house officer and 'Patwaris'.

The court said the police order was imposed in 2015 and it had repeatedly asked for implementation.

The court remarked that the police officers were trained regarding conducting investigations.

The court asked the respondents to tell within four weeks that how the conflicts of interests could be curbed.

The attorney general said he would place the matter before the prime minister and would also consult with interior secretary.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 26.

