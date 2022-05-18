UrduPoint.com

Every Step Being Taken As Per Law, Constitution: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Every step being taken as per law, constitution: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that every step was being taken in accordance with the law and the constitution and the provincial government would follow the constitution in future as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that every step was being taken in accordance with the law and the constitution and the provincial government would follow the constitution in future as well.

He said this during a meeting with PPP MPAs including Syed Hassan Murtaza, Syed Haider Gillani and Makhdoom Usman Ahmad Mehmood at his office on Wednesday in which matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The CM said best working relationship existed with the allies in Punjab and everybody would be taken along in the journey of public service. The chief minister vowed to jointly serve the masses.

Imran Niazi and his cronies played havoc with the constitution and they also responsible for destroying the economy, the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Repo ..

Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Reported Turkish Demands for NATO ..

5 minutes ago
 Tareen group MPAs met Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz ..

Tareen group MPAs met Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews steps for imp ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews steps for improving cleanliness arrangement ..

5 minutes ago
 Hungary Plans to Speed Up Paks NPP II Construction ..

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Paks NPP II Construction With Rosatom's Help - Foreign ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Has No Plans to Precipitate World War III by Bo ..

EU Has No Plans to Precipitate World War III by Boosting Defense Spending - Borr ..

8 minutes ago
 CIA police arrested 166 suspects of 50 gangs

CIA police arrested 166 suspects of 50 gangs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.