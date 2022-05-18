Every step being taken as per law, constitution: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that every step was being taken in accordance with the law and the constitution and the provincial government would follow the constitution in future as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that every step was being taken in accordance with the law and the constitution and the provincial government would follow the constitution in future as well.

He said this during a meeting with PPP MPAs including Syed Hassan Murtaza, Syed Haider Gillani and Makhdoom Usman Ahmad Mehmood at his office on Wednesday in which matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The CM said best working relationship existed with the allies in Punjab and everybody would be taken along in the journey of public service. The chief minister vowed to jointly serve the masses.

Imran Niazi and his cronies played havoc with the constitution and they also responsible for destroying the economy, the CM concluded.