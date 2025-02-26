Every step to be taken to provide relief to people during Ramazan : Commissioner

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur, Mussart Jabeen Wednesday said the district administration would take every step to provide relief to the people during holy month of Ramazan under vision of Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

She said this during her visit to the district headquarter here.

The commissioner reviewed arrangement for establishing “Sahulat Bazars” to provide relief to the people during the holy month, development projects and anti-encroachment drives in the district.

She said that strict actions would be taken against price hike and other violations regarding markets, adding price control squad and public complaints cells would be made functional during the holy month.

Mussart Jabeen said the authorities concerned would monitored prices of daily used items strictly to provide relief at maximum level to the people.

The commissioner said no compromise would be made on quality works of ongoing developments projects in the district, adding the projects would be completed within stipulated time with coordination of all stakeholders.

