Every successful independent candidate was offered GB Chief Minister Office if he joins PTI, says Bilawal

The PPP Chairman says that Election Commission is functioning like election wig of PTI.

Gilgit: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said every independent candidate who won the elections was told that he would b made GB Chief Minister if he joined PTI.

“Come and join us as you are the next GB Chief Minister,” said the PPP Chairman while quoting successful candidates during his talk to the reporters in Gilgit on Thursday.

Bilawal stated that Election Commissioner of GB was busy in forming PTI government but still they could not decide who would be the next GB Chief Minister.

“Election Commission is election wing of PTI,” alleged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, pointing out that he sold the public out and failed to save his own office.

The PPP Chairman said that Election Commissioner was told that this government was going to end just after two months.

Bilawal, however, thanked GB people for their support during the elections, especially standing by PPP.

He stated that political parties who are part of opposition’s alliance secured most votes in GB elections.

“All parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) received most votes in GB elections. GB polls are public’s referendum against government,” he said.

“PTI has not even announced the name of chief executive of province. They are telling every independent candidate, who has won elections, that he will be made CM if he joins the PTI,” he said.

Bilawal further stated that this government would be sent packing by end January.

Earlier, shared the graph his twitter account indicating the percentage of votes secured by political parties polled in GB elections.

According to the graph, the PPP secured 25% of votes, PTI 24%, PML-N 12%, JUI-F 1%, MWM 3% and independent candidates secured 15% of votes.