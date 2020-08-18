UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Every UAF Student To Plant At Least One Sapling: Vice Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Every UAF student to plant at least one sapling: vice chancellor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Every student of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will plant at least one sapling as a step towards accomplishing the task of establishing a "Green and Clean Pakistan", said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was speaking at the national tree plantation ceremony, held at the Forestry and Range Management farms, UAF. He was flanked by UAF Deans Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Sarfraz Hassan and Dr Aslam Mirza; Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Dr Muhammad Farrukh, Dr Asif Tanvir, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Tasneem Khaliq, Dr Yasir Jamil, Dr Irfan and other notables.

The UAF VC said that the university had planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year. He lauded the measures being taken under the PM's Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues.

He said that to archive international standards of forest cover, we will have to go a long way.

Dr Muhammad Farrukh of the UAF said that Ministry of Environment, on setting the world record of maximum tree plantation in a single day, declared August 18, 2009 as the first national tree plantation day meant to increase the forest cover in the country and preserve the depleting forest resources.

He said that the university provides 30,000 free plants every year to the community. He said 10,000 more saplings would be planted this year.

Dr Irfan of the UAF said that the university's forest nursery was producing plants of more than 60 varieties. He said that all-out efforts were being made to enhance plantation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Student August University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

16 minutes ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

46 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

1 hour ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

2 hours ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.