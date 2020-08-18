Every UAF student to plant at least one sapling: vice chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Every student of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will plant at least one sapling as a step towards accomplishing the task of establishing a "Green and Clean Pakistan", said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was speaking at the national tree plantation ceremony, held at the Forestry and Range Management farms, UAF. He was flanked by UAF Deans Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Sarfraz Hassan and Dr Aslam Mirza; Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Dr Muhammad Farrukh, Dr Asif Tanvir, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Tasneem Khaliq, Dr Yasir Jamil, Dr Irfan and other notables.

The UAF VC said that the university had planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year. He lauded the measures being taken under the PM's Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues.

He said that to archive international standards of forest cover, we will have to go a long way.

Dr Muhammad Farrukh of the UAF said that Ministry of Environment, on setting the world record of maximum tree plantation in a single day, declared August 18, 2009 as the first national tree plantation day meant to increase the forest cover in the country and preserve the depleting forest resources.

He said that the university provides 30,000 free plants every year to the community. He said 10,000 more saplings would be planted this year.

Dr Irfan of the UAF said that the university's forest nursery was producing plants of more than 60 varieties. He said that all-out efforts were being made to enhance plantation in the country.