Every Vulnerable Child Must Be Vaccinated Against Polio: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Every vulnerable child must be vaccinated against polio: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari Thursday said that every child of up to five years age must be vaccinated to eradicate polio from the country.

He stated this while reviewing the performance of polio teams during door-to-door visits in Sambrial. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial, Suleman Akbar and DDHO were present on the occasion.

To ensure success of national anti-polio drive the district administration and health department officials paid surprise visits to different areas of the district and reviewed performance of polio teams.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Sahulat Bazaar Sambrial and issued instructions to traffic police officials to ensure parking of vehicles in the designated area only.

The DC inspected fruit, vegetables stalls and checked prices as well as quality of essential items.

