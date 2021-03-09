UrduPoint.com
Every Woman Trustee Of Good Training Of Future Generations: Ashifa

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Tuesday said that every woman was the trustee of the good training of her future generations.

She said this while leading an awareness walk on protection of women's rights at Lahore College University for Women (LCWU).

The Minister said that women were leaders by birth, adding that teachers and parents should develop self-confidence in girls.

She said that all female students must give their suggestions in the online women's digital magazine.

Ashifa Riaz said that for the convenience of working women, 146 daycare centers have been made operational while 221 day care centers had been approved by the department for the facilitation of working women.

She said: "We have conducted virtual trainings for women to get better employment during COVID-19".

Women Development Punjab Secretary Ambreen Raza, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Matin,WDD Director Sajeela Naveed, WDD Director Ashfaq Bukhari, faculty members and female studentswere present on the occasion.

