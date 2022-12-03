Everybody must play role to give special people dignified place in society: Langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday said that every citizen should play their due role to give special people a dignified place in society.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Special Persons, he said that it was recommended to take care of special persons in islam and special persons have special abilities, and everyone has a responsibility.

He said that measures for the rehabilitation and care of special people were included in the priorities of the Balochistan government. The Minister said that there was a need to create awareness regarding the care and education of special people in society.