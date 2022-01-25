Everyone could see visible improvement in all sectors: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power every sector was declining.

Talking to a private news channel, he said every one could see a visible improvement in different sectors including exports, remittances,foreign reserves,agriculture,textile industry and the national economy was strengthening day by day.

He said despite of covid-19 pandemic the national economy was growing and business activities were continued in the country, adding the international community was lauding the government strategy regarding to combat coronavirus.

The minister said inflation had made a global phenomenon after coronavirus and the incumbent government was making efforts to overcome on it as soon as possible and trying to avoid putting financial pressure on the common man, adding inflation was a temporary issue and it would be reduced in days to come.

Replying to a question about Transparency International report, he said the report was incomplete and there was no mention of financial corruption at the government level in the report.

Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always celebrated without reading and knowing details of any report, adding it was habitual for distributing sweets between the party before knowing realities and details of any verdict.

He said the opposition was just criticising the government but was not ready to support the government regarding any reforms as the cabinet had approved reforms about criminal laws so opposition should have to support the government regarding the matter now.

He said Sharif family had always promoted corruption as they were responsible for making the system corrupt in the country in the real sense.

The PML-N leadership was convicted from the country's courts and London as well, he added.

He said the Prime Minister was an honest leader and strongly believed in honesty as there was not a single corruption case was registered against him and his cabinet.