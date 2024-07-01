Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes for prosperity of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes for prosperity of this country.

Taxes are the backbone of our economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.It is strange that we are collecting a very low volume of taxes in the country, he said.

Pakistan’s elite class and business community is earning much but they are paying less amount in terms of taxes, he said.

The incumbent government has imposed the taxes on business class and provide relief to lower income group, he said. The government has increased the funds for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to help facilitate the poor families, he added.

In reply to a question, he said, we did not impose the taxes on low salaried class while high salary class will pay more taxes according to their slab.