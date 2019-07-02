UrduPoint.com
Everyone Equal Before Law In Naya Pakistan: Shehryar Afridi

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control and States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Naya Pakistan was that everyone was equal before the law.

Rana Sanaullah was my respected colleague and if any allegation against him prove to be right, he would have to face the consequences as per law, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The minister said in case the said accusations were not true, his respect as a Parliamentarian and citizen of Pakistan would stay intact.

"Each one of us, be it the prime minister or a common man, are accountable for our actions and the respect and honor of institutions would not be allowed to be challenged," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

