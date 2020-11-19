Everyone has freedom of expression: Usman Dar

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Thursday that everyone has the right of freedom of expression in the country, provided they do not have anti-state rhetoric.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the social media, news channels, newspapers across the country were performing their duties freely, while only those who violate PEMRA rules were banned.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif's right of freedom of expression, he said that the court had given a decision that how an absconder could be allowed to deliver speeches.

"While Nawaz Sharif was making false allegations against Pakistan's esteemed institutions which was an anti-state statement", he added.

Usman Dar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not barred Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from holding rallies.

This was a testament to freedom of expression, but any statement against the state was not acceptable.

On the deteriorating situation because of Covid-19, he said that the opposition was putting lives of the people at stake by not postponing the rallies.

More Stories From Pakistan

