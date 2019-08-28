UrduPoint.com
Everyone Has To Contribute In Environment Upgradation: Dr Khalid Iraqi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:59 PM

The entire nation has to participate to make Pakistan clean and green, so the students, teaching faculty and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi should make the campus environment friendly and an example for rest of the city and the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The entire nation has to participate to make Pakistan clean and green, so the students, teaching faculty and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi should make the campus environment friendly and an example for rest of the city and the country.

Every citizen has to contribute to make their surroundings' environment healthy and pollution free. It was not a responsibility of government only but each and every person has to play role on this account, said KU's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday while addressing the students and faculty members of the Department of Genetics after planting a sapling along with the KU Registrar Professor Dr. Saleem Shahzad, said a KU press release.

He mentioned that the importance of tree plantation has been stressed upon time and again. And the need for tree plantation has become even greater these days because of the growing pollution in the environment.

He observed that students of sciences could advocate the need of tree plantation and healthy environment better than others and not a single person or group of people could make any changes until the whole nation united for this noble cause.

He informed them that plantation drive would continue as the regular feature on the campus activities in which every faculty and departments would play their role so that Karachi University could positively uplift the city's environmental conditions.

Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi said that planting a sapling was a gift to future generation and we should adopt the habit of playing our positive role in giving healthy and safe environment to our upcoming generations.

Chairman, Department of Genetics, Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Professor Dr. Shakeel Farooqui and others were also present on this occasion.

