Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population Welfare Department Balochistan Abdullah Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Secretary Population Welfare Department Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Thursday said that everyone has to play their role for the formation of a better family.

He said that the 50-bed Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub is delivering better healthcare facilities despite limited resources.

He said that the Population Welfare Department is implementing a strategy to provide reproductive health facilities in district headquarters hospitals in accordance with the policy of the Government of Balochistan.

Soon, corner desks will be established in District Headquarters Hospital Hub and Uthal for family planning and reproductive health awareness and provision of facilities, he said.

He expressed these views while visiting the Government Jam Ghulam Qadir 50 bad- district headquarters Hospital.

The Secretary Population Welfare was informed in the briefing that the District Headquarters Jam Ghulam Qadir has no facilities for delivery cases. Women from remote areas of Awaran Uthal to Shah Noorani Kanraj Dreji resort here said in the briefing.

Provincial Minister Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has adopted a zero referral policy on the advice of the Secretary Health and District Administration.

The concerned official said in the briefing that during the last year 2024, 350 normal and more than 500 delivery operation facilities have been provided to women patients during pregnancy.

With the facilities available at the District Headquarters Hospital, women living in the industrial city of Hub and remote areas are benefiting from better delivery facilities.

The Secretary Population Welfare was informed that 75 medical officers and 28 nurses are serving in the District Headquarters Hospital.

If the Population Welfare Department provides reproductive health awareness and family planning facilities, many issues will be resolved.

On this occasion, Secretary Population Welfare Department Balochistan Abdullah Khan visited DHQ hospitals and MNCHs in Hub and Lasbela, family planning and reproductive health awareness corner desks announced in centers.

The Secretary held discussions with the administrators regarding the issues of Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital

He spoke to Additional Deputy Commissioner Hub Ali Raza Khosa and District Health Officer and said that corner desks would be established in Uthal and Hub regarding family planning and reproductive health/

He said that the Population Welfare Department would provide facilities for the welfare of rural and urban population without discrimination.

The Secretary also appreciated the key role of District Administrator Hub in providing better public health facilities in Hub district.