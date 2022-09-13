Everyone is equal before law: Advocate General

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon said on Tuesday that everyone was equal before law including former premier Imran Khan and that he must go through due process in contempt of court case.

Talking to ptv news channel he said, Imran Khan needed to respect the rule of law and learn to cooperate with the institutions.

He said that Imran Khan's derogatory remarks against the female judge of the lower court were totally uncalled for and if he had objection on the decision he could have appealed to the upper courts.

Jahangir said that Imran Khan's narrative was meant to achieve political gains as he didn't care about the reputation of the courts.

He said that Imran Khan was trying to extract decisions of his own choice by pressuring the courts and by giving such political remarks in contempt cases.

He further said that it was the prerogative of the judges to accept apology or charge him for contemptuous remarks as was done in the past in the case of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani.