UrduPoint.com

Everyone Is Equal Before Law: Advocate General

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Everyone is equal before law: Advocate General

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon said on Tuesday that everyone was equal before law including former premier Imran Khan and that he must go through due process in contempt of court case.

Talking to ptv news channel he said, Imran Khan needed to respect the rule of law and learn to cooperate with the institutions.

He said that Imran Khan's derogatory remarks against the female judge of the lower court were totally uncalled for and if he had objection on the decision he could have appealed to the upper courts.

Jahangir said that Imran Khan's narrative was meant to achieve political gains as he didn't care about the reputation of the courts.

He said that Imran Khan was trying to extract decisions of his own choice by pressuring the courts and by giving such political remarks in contempt cases.

He further said that it was the prerogative of the judges to accept apology or charge him for contemptuous remarks as was done in the past in the case of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Contempt Of Court PTV Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

26 minutes ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

41 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.