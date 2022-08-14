UrduPoint.com

Everyone Must Play Role For Development Of Country: Hamza Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf District Quetta Senior Vice President Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday said that Independence Day was a day of renewed commitment.

He said that our forefather had given their lives of precious sacrifices for making Pakistan should be appreciated and everyone should play their role for the development of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the 75th Independence Day rally which was reached in front of the Quetta Press Club after marching different routs.

The participants of the rally held Pakistani flags and placards with slogans in favor of Pakistan.

Hamza Khan Nasir said"August 14, alongwith the renewal of the pledge, reminds us that our forefathers gave us this independent country in return for innumerable sacrifices to build this holy land.

" He said that we have to work hard day and night to build the country according to modern requirements so that we could put the country on the map of the world as development state.

He urged young generation that they would be pledged on Independence Day that they could follow the golden principle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jainnah and great philosopher of Allama Iqabal to put the country on track of development.

He also highlighted the value of freedom saying that it was our responsibility to make the country strong in each field.

He also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces including martyrs of helicopter incident on the occasion of Independence Day.

He congratulated the entire nation for celebration of the Diamond Jubilee.

