Everyone Should Play Role To Control Corruption: Parvez Elahi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has termed corruption as the biggest evil, adding that its absolute panacea lies in a transparent government system.

In his message, the CM noted that honesty and transparency have been advised by islam in the performance of duties at all levels.

Regrettably, the common man has to bear the price of corruption as a corrupt society couldn't flourish, he added and asserted that the public sector must be kept honest, transparent and accountable to deliver better. All should play their part to control corruption, he added.

The provincial government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against corruption. The government is fully committed to proceeding with good faith and honesty for the complete elimination of corruption from society, the CM said.

