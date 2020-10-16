Everyone should work in their limits and should not interfere into others’ , says Fazlur Rehman

(@fidahassanain)

JUI-F Chief says they objection our simplicity when we just hope for the best, vowing that they will not let them [PTI] see December.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that everybody should remain in their respective area and not indulge oneself into others’ work and duties.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that the situation completely changed as earlier they [opposition] demanded NRO from the PTI but now it is [PTI] which was demanding the same.

“We shall not let them see December,” said the JUI-Chief while talking to the reporters at Jamia Ashrafia—the known religious seminary in Lahore—before embarking on the journey to Gujranwala to take part in the first PDM rally today.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that why should they fear from the people when life and death both are decided by Almighty. He said the governments are imposed upon all of them; anti-Islam elements are launched and promoted.

“They objection our simplicity when we just hope for the best,” said the JUI-F Chief.

He stated that Islamic powers were divided into sects.

Fazl said they were democratic people but this government was brought by the international establishment.

“Let general elections be held again as people have the right to chose their rulers,” he further said.

The sources said that Maulana Fazl would leave for Gujranwala along with the convoy of seminary students. He would possibly be using Ferozpur road to go to Gujranawala.

“Maulana Fazl and Maryam Nawaz will get together at one stage during their journey from Lahore to Gujranwala,” said the sources, adding that they had planned to go together and reach together the city and area where the first power show of PDM would be held.