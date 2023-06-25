Open Menu

Everyone To Play Role To Deal With Challenges: Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday said that every intelligent person has to play his part to deal with the challenges facing Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing to the participants of the closing ceremony of National Workshop Balochistan.

The Governor said that there was an urgent need to take practical steps along with acquiring knowledge in the society saying that real knowledge was that which can bring about positive and constructive change in the society and makes man a philanthropist.

He said that this workshop was a teaching place, here you learn something in a short period of two weeks that you could not learn even in big universities.

He said that you were fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from qualified and experienced teachers and experts through this workshop, besides, they could also exchange observations and experiences with those who come to this workshop from different regions of Pakistan What is required is that after the completion of this workshop, apply the knowledge and experience gained here in your respective areas and departments with full effort and integrity to improve the performance of your department, he said.

He hoped that the participants of this workshop would play a more dynamic, active and enthusiastic role for the promotion of sustainable peace, harmony and national spirit in the country and provinces.

He said that in the workshop, the disease was identified first and then the experts make a diagnosis and then prescribe the treatment.

At the end of the ceremony, Governor Balochistan distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

